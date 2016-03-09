Home
The Curtis Memorial Community Center is still looking for organizations to participate and receive the proceeds from the auction during the annual banquet to be held on June 10th. Now that the Community Center is paid for, the board wants to help out the community and donate the proceeds to a local organization. They have until March 16th to contact the board. Anyone interested can call Brad Welch at 367-4682 or Doug Schultz at 367-4122.
In other Community Center news, Kendra Bonini was elected to replace Karen Rue as a new board member in their last meeting.
The Hazen's raised a total of $4,300 during the hamburger feed that was held for the EMT's and Fire Dept.. Pictured above l-r: Deb Hazen, Johnathon Hazen and Denny Hazen.
The annual community Easter Pageant will be held on Palm Sunday, which is on March 20th. The Pageant will begin at 3pm that Sunday afternoon at the Medicine Valley High School Gym.
Curtis is very proud of the Easter Pageant, it is something that the community has done together for 56 years. “No drama ever written can equal the depth of meaning and beauty of the Easter message. Its simple setting, its miracle of death and life anew has thrilled the world for centuries.”
The Pageant includes seventeen scenes of familiar events, famous paintings and statuary positions. These include The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci, Peter Paul Ruben’s Descent from The Cross and The Pieta by Michelangelo.
All scenes have been constructed and painted by local artists. The song “Kyrie” was written by David Cole while he was a student at Medicine Valley High School.
The Pageant has now been organized for 56 years. The weather and technical difficulties have prevented only three presentations during this period of time. People from all across the nation and around the world have attended the Pageant throughout the years.
Every year the presentation is dedicated to certain individuals. This year the presentation is dedicated to Harvey Cole.
The cast of characters for the 2016 Pageant are as follows: Jesus- Jason Gardner, Bartholomew- Alan Taylor, James son of Alpheus- Mark Fritsche, Andrew- Grant Jorgensen, Judas- Warren Bek, Peter- Mark Roblee, John- Del VanDerWerff, Thomas- Dallas Petersen, James- Robert Merrigan, Phillips- Lorn Dizmang, Matthew- Larry Elson, Jude- Caleb Nutt, Simon- Ryne McDaniel, Mary Mother of Christ- Renee Lashley, Mary of Cleophas- Annette Fink, Mary Magdalene- Rebecca Schroeder, Salome- Morgan Stout, Widow- Kelli Wiiest, Elizabeth- Jo Popp, Simon of Cyrene- Von Fritsche, Pilate- Kirk Zysset, Caiaphas- Nick Brown, Scribe- Ronnie Lenz, Thief (Getmas)- Justin Anderson, Thief (Dysmas)- Kevin Fisher, Roman Soldiers- Tony Fink, Clint Hosick, Darrell Fisher and Derek Banzhaf, Disciple of Emmaus- Von Fritsche and Lorn Dizmang.
Children’s cast includes: Caitlyn Blank, Aaliyah McMahon, Riyyahnah McMahon, Janae Oberg, Kaylyn Roblee, Aniah Seiler, Madalyn Doyle, Jenna Ingison, Isabella Wilson, Josiah Nicklas, Luke Oberg, Joseph Brown, Aspen Henderson, Jeremiah Ingison, Aleczander Farr, Brayden Gray, Harley Gray, Koda Pell, Cory Cuellar, Bryce Wolfe. Child on Jesus’ lap- Faith Brown, helpers with the children are Sue Jibben and Kristy Roblee.
Choir includes (Soprano): Desarae Catlett, Jazmine Farr, Sharon Houser, Payton Kahler, Nancy Stoeger, Nancy Schaffert, Sheri Hartley, Kathy Rice, Gail Jurjens, Marilyn Johnston, Lydia Fritsche, NaTani Taylor. (Bass): Tom Rue, Eldon Johnson, Steve Herman, Ron Werkmeister. (Alto): Patricia Bauer, Lani Chapman, Pam Jurgens, Elaine Elson, Mynette Roblee, Brenda Monson, Maurice Bortner, Carol Hanes, Jill Schaeffer, Jo Richardson, Vickie Johnson, Marilyn Pilcher. (Tenor): Pat Hoaglund, Tom Oberg, John Sukraw, Fr. Harlan Waskowiak, Dave Jibben, Ron Wiiest, Matt Wiiest.
Pageant officers: President- Sharon Houser, Vice President- Rochelle Rittgarn, Treasurer- Sheri Hartley, Secretary- Peggy Fritsche. Pageant directors: Living picture director- Marsha Gardner, Children’s coordinator- Kathy Hansen, Children’s costumes- Marsha Gardner, Adult costumes- Peggy Fritsche, Jesus’ coordinator- Sheila Brown, Wigs and head pieces- Linda Fisher, Production properties- Rod Anderson and Turena Ehlers, Publicity- Courtney Large. Chorus Personnel: Choir director- Tonya Welch, Choir coordinator- Sharon Houser, Pianist- Crystal Oberg, Rehearsal pianist- Jolyn Richardson. Program Personnel: Narrator- Pastor Brian Nicklas-Berean Church-Curtis, Invocation- Pastor Tammy Aubushon-Methodist Church-Maywood, Prelude- Joyce Malloley Spellman. Production personnel: Stage and property assistants: Billy Bryant, Roland Nutt, Kirk Zysset, Mark Ehlers, Ronnie Lenz, Justin Anderson, Caleb Nutt, Erin Pascoe, Larry Elson, Casey Anderson, Grant Jorgensen, Mark Gardner, Randi Houghtelling, and the Medicine Valley School Staff. Lighting- Darrell Fisher and Bob Lemon, Sound- Kevin Brown, Stage coordinators- Kelly Sexson and Jessica Nutt, Fundraising (Bake Sale)- Kim Mortensen, Parking- Curtis Volunteer Fire Department and Medicine Valley FFA, Ushers- Gary Fisher, Richard Jorgensen, Sheila Fink, Sandy Wills, and Jim Gardner, Rehearsal servers: Stockville Women’s Club, Live plants- NCTA, golf carts- Arrowhead Meadows and NCTA.
Giving back is what it’s all about. Johnathon Hazen, (16) who is a sophomore at Medicine Valley, was in a serious car accident on January 29th. Local EMTs and the Curtis Volunteer Fire Dept. responded and now he wants to show his appreciation by holding a free will donation hamburger feed.
Johnathon rolled his vehicle on a county road after losing control in the loose gravel. The vehicle rolled several times and he was ejected from the vehicle. Jonathan sustained tearing of the liver and spleen, a neck injury and a couple of broken vertebrae, according to his mother, Deb Hazen.
He was treated by the EMTs and transported to North Platte and then by ambulance to Kearney. Jonathan is now recovering and has planned the benefit for the EMTs and Curtis Volunteer Fire Department. It is set for March 7th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the Senior Center in Curtis. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction.
Everyone is encouraged to attend and to show your support for our local EMTs and fire department.
On Wednesday, February 24th a special school board meeting was called to order to accept the resignation of the Superintendent Trent Benjamin.
The board went into executive discussion to accept the approved agreement.
The resignation of Benjamin will become effective as of June 30th, 2016.
The Maywood Public School has hired a search committee for a new Superintendent for the 2016-17 school year.