Local Teenager plans hamburger feed to benefit EMT's and Fire Dept.

Giving back is what it’s all about. Johnathon Hazen, (16) who is a sophomore at Medicine Valley, was in a serious car accident on January 29th. Local EMTs and the Curtis Volunteer Fire Dept. responded and now he wants to show his appreciation by holding a free will donation hamburger feed.

Johnathon rolled his vehicle on a county road after losing control in the loose gravel. The vehicle rolled several times and he was ejected from the vehicle. Jonathan sustained tearing of the liver and spleen, a neck injury and a couple of broken vertebrae, according to his mother, Deb Hazen.

He was treated by the EMTs and transported to North Platte and then by ambulance to Kearney. Jonathan is now recovering and has planned the benefit for the EMTs and Curtis Volunteer Fire Department. It is set for March 7th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at the Senior Center in Curtis. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction.

Everyone is encouraged to attend and to show your support for our local EMTs and fire department.