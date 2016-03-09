Hazens Raise $4,300 at Benefit for EMTs and Fire Dept.

The Hazen's raised a total of $4,300 during the hamburger feed that was held for the EMT's and Fire Dept.. Pictured above l-r: Deb Hazen, Johnathon Hazen and Denny Hazen.

Johnathon Hazen, (16) who is a sophomore at Medicine Valley High School held a hamburger feed to help raise money for the local fire department and EMTs who responded to the accident that Johnathon was in.

Johnathon was in a rollover accident and was ejected from his vehicle.

The hamburger feed was held on Monday, March 7th. Johnathon raised a total amount of $4,300.