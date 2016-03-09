Organizations still needed to receive proceeds from Banquet

The Curtis Memorial Community Center is still looking for organizations to participate and receive the proceeds from the auction during the annual banquet to be held on June 10th. Now that the Community Center is paid for, the board wants to help out the community and donate the proceeds to a local organization. They have until March 16th to contact the board. Anyone interested can call Brad Welch at 367-4682 or Doug Schultz at 367-4122.

In other Community Center news, Kendra Bonini was elected to replace Karen Rue as a new board member in their last meeting.